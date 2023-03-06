(KXNET) — Prairie Business has announced its 2023 Top 25 Women in Business.

According to a news release, recipients were chosen through a nomination process that focused on professional achievement, community contribution, and volunteerism.

The 25 women come from several industries and professions. Each woman had exceptional contributions to their career and community.

“When I look through the compiled list of the winners, one thing really sinks in: That our region has so many incredible professionals doing great work in a wide variety of fields and professional sectors,” said Prairie Business Publisher, Korrie Wenzel. “And then I realize that these are just a sampling of the top professionals in the area. Each year, there are another 25, but we could easily highlight 50 or more. It really is impressive, and it’s our privilege to be able to tell our readers about it.”

The contest was originally created to draw attention to the creative and successful businesswomen in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, as well as the impact they have on the industry and economy of the region.

To just name a few in our area:

Mallory Brown, the marketing director at Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck. Brown’s department has impacted the team’s growth by driving the execution of marketing activities that aid in lead generation and brand awareness for individual advisors and the firm. Brown is passionate about marketing, business development, creating efficiencies, and collaboration.

Cassidy Hjelmstad, the CEO and general manager at SRT Communications in Minot. When Hjelmstad was the chief marketing officer, she advanced business goals, built its brand, and positioned SRT for the next phase of broadband growth. Hjelmstad’s core values include accountability, integrity, humility, teamwork, relationships, and empowerment.

Stacie Iken, the senior organizational effectiveness consultant at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Iken’s journey started as an occupational therapist before moving her focus to higher education. Iken has spent nearly 30 years coaching people to develop skills in communication, emotional intelligence, leadership, and teamwork.

Nancy Petersen, the senior vice president of human resources at Cornerstone Bank in Bismarck. Petersen has been at Cornerstone Banke for 23 years, and being part of the human resources team, she values where she works and the people she works with.

Wendy Van Duyne, the principal and business center practice leader at Stantec Consulting in Mandan. Van Duyne is a landscape architect, project manager, design principal, and regional practice leader with Stantec. Van Duyne is passionate about promoting everything Bismarck and Mandan have to offer.