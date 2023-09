EPPING, N.D. (KXNET) — 2,490 barrels of brine and 10 barrels of oil were spilled at the Pankowski SWD 1 well near Epping on Saturday, September 2.

According to North Dakota Mineral Resources, all the products have been contained within the location and a North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been sent to the location to monitor the situation.

Brine is a byproduct of oil production.