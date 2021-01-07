26 charged in Detroit-North Dakota reservations opioid bust

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they are cutting into an opioid pipeline that for the past five years has been moving oxycodone pills from Detroit to three American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley of North Dakota said Thursday that 26 people have been charged in the case dubbed Operation Blue Prairie.

Wrigley says tens of thousands of pills with a street value of at least $2.5 million have been sold primarily on the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations.

He says nine defendants have connections to Detroit and the other 17 are North Dakotans who helped with distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

President Trump releases video statement

KX Convo: Dr. Noe Mateo

Cramer Reacts

ND Capitol Security

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Adopt an Airman

Pet Food Bank

Minot School Update

Bonding Proposals

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories