27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 9; total statewide is 1,491

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 9, bringing the statewide total to 1,491.

No new deaths were reported for May 9.

A total of 35 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

This means there are actually 664 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 9.

30 people were reported as recovered from COVID-19 on May 9, bringing the total amount of recovered individuals to 792.

29 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 9, down 5 from May 8. A total of 110 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (805 cases) and Grand Forks County (285 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 103.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 37 cases.

Morton County has 36 cases and Ward County has 27 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 44,869 tests have been conducted to date, with 43,378 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (555 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (461 cases) and household contact (275 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and 94 percent of those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.