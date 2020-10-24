28-year-old Bismarck man arrested in Burleigh County murder

A 28-year-old Bismarck man was arrested in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man near Bismarck Friday night.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place around 8:47 p.m. Officers responded to the 5800 block of Burnt Creek Loop northwest of Bismarck.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located 47-year-old Robert Becker, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, officers identified and arrested 28-year-old Diego Ashton of Bismarck.

Ashton is currently in the custody of the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and is awaiting formal charges.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says although this remains an active investigation, they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

