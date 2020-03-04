28-year-old Minot man pleaded guilty to Drug Trafficking, Firearm Violations in Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Patton, 28, of Minot, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the DEA.

According to court documents, on May 31, 2019, a Nevada Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Patton was a passenger. At the time of the traffic stop, Patton, a convicted felon, possessed two loaded firearms: a Taurus Millennium 9mm handgun and a Springfield Arms XD .40 handgun.

In addition, he possessed 366 grams of marijuana, 149 grams of heroin and approximately 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, all of which he intended to distribute. Patton has a previous conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in North Dakota.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2020. Patton faces a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a five-year minimum term, a lifetime period of supervised release and a $750,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Burleigh County Social Services Investigation Put On Hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh County Social Services Investigation Put On Hold"

Revamping Downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Revamping Downtown"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge