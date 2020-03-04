28-year-old Minot man pleaded guilty to Drug Trafficking, Firearm Violations in Las Vegas

Leading up to International Women's Day, KX News is highlighting local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

Tonight, we feature a young woman who is dedicated to making a difference -- Macy Christianson of Minot.

"I knew at a young age that she was going to do some big things in her life," said Angela Christianson, Macy's mom.Call it mother's intuition, because Macy really is doing big things.

"It's almost one of those situations that she's become my example, she's my role model," Angela added.But to Macy, it's not about the masses, it's about the message.

"Being able to find something beautiful out of the struggles that you go through," said Macy.

After her brother was hurt in an accident caused by drunk driving, she made it her mission to turn the bad into something good.

Macy currently holds the title of 2020 Miss North Dakota USA and was Miss North Dakota America in 2017. She says her proudest accomplishments aren't the titles she's held, they're the opportunities she's had to teach young people about the impact of their decisions.

"I think sometimes people can look at pageantry as something negative, so I really wanted to show that it's much more than that," she said.