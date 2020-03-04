28-year-old Minot man pleaded guilty to Drug Trafficking, Firearm Violations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Patton, 28, of Minot, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the DEA.
According to court documents, on May 31, 2019, a Nevada Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Patton was a passenger. At the time of the traffic stop, Patton, a convicted felon, possessed two loaded firearms: a Taurus Millennium 9mm handgun and a Springfield Arms XD .40 handgun.
In addition, he possessed 366 grams of marijuana, 149 grams of heroin and approximately 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, all of which he intended to distribute. Patton has a previous conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in North Dakota.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2020. Patton faces a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a five-year minimum term, a lifetime period of supervised release and a $750,000 fine.