$284B of stimulus package going to small businesses, owners anxiously waiting

The $900B economic relief package has unlocked funds for many Americans. It’s still unclear is $2,000 or $600 will land in your bank account, but some business owners have their eyes on a different part of that relief bill.

Earlier in the pandemic, many businesses had to make the decision to close their doors or restrict access. The Vardon Golf and Restaurant was one of them.

“Once the actual golf course its self had actually shut down, we would traditionally book holiday parties, Christmas parties, corporate parties. That business has pretty much gone away,” said general manager, Ray Cook.

Ray says they took advantage of the PPP loans. With a number of events canceled on the restaurant side, they also applied for economic resiliency grant money.

“We also some did some covid contruction to make the gold club a little more enticing for people to eat outdoors and stay outside,” added Cook.

And there is more help to come. In the new stimulus bill, $284B is geared toward small businesses, with $138B leftover from CARES Act Funds.

But there will be some changes this time around, making it easier for owners of businesses like Quickie Burgers and Fries.

“Do I close and save the labor dollars, or do I open and try and make whatever I can?” said Al, the owner of the Minot food truck.

The food truck opened back in August, which meant Al wasn’t eligible to receive funds from the first round of loans. But the new stimulus package will allow all businesses to apply, that have been affected.

“Will you apply for some of that money?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Every little helps,” said Al.

Businesses can apply up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll in 2019. Another bonus for borrowers will be how the loans are forgiven.

People with loans that are less than $150,000 will only have to submit a one-page forgiveness form, and not other certificates and documents.

Just like before, you can get forgiveness if you spend at least 60% on payroll and 40% on other expenses. But before he even applies he says there is one thing people can do to help.

“Shop local,” he added.

So if you are a business owner looking to cash in, act fast. Some businesses waited too late to apply for PPP funding during the last round and missed out.

Experts say you should be prepared to apply the first day it becomes available. Still no word on when that will be.

Businesses should consult with their personal lenders.