2nd annual Frozen Bizon Fatbike Race comes to Minot

North Dakotan cyclists will get the chance to compete in Minot’s second Fat Tire Bike Race.

The three-hour race is located at the Bison Plant Trail starting Saturday at noon.

Bikers of all ages and competition levels are encouraged to participate.

There will be events and prizes to win and all proceeds will be donated to building new trails and maintenance.

“We’re getting people from South Dakota, Montana, obviously North Dakota residents, but it’s kind of a cool event where not a lot of people know about it yet, but hopefully it gets out and we get some Minnesota people as well,” Race Director Carson Schell said.

