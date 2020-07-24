2nd Annual Taco Fest set for Saturday in Minot

Another food truck festival will be hitting Minot this weekend. And this time, it’s all themed around tacos.

The second annual Minot Taco Fest will be taking over the Spot Pool Hall parking lot in the style of a street fair.

The event is open to all ages, and will feature live music and a tasting contest for best tacos.

The owner of the Spot says it’s a great way for people to get visit downtown.

“Just excited to try the food just something different, you know. We haven’t been able to do these things I think people are just looking for something else to get outside and have some fun and I’m excited for people to be able to enjoy that,” owner of the Spot Sherry McGlaughlin said.

Taco Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.