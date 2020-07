White Shield is hosting its second Pride Walk on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Arikara pow-wow Grounds.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a speaker, with the walk from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at 16th Street NW & 59th Ave NW.

A reception will also include refreshments and gifts, and organizers ask that you walk six feet apart from other walkers and wear face masks outside.