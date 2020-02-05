2nd lawsuit filed over a 2018 death at Barnes County Jail

Barnes County corrections officials are facing a second lawsuit over separate deaths at the county jail in 2018.

A federal suit filed Monday accuses officials of deliberately ignoring the suicide risk of Lonny Bradley, who killed himself on Oct. 5, 2018.

Bradley used bad sheets to hang himself from a shower curtain rod, 18 days after an unsuccessful suicide attempt in the same bathroom.

The complaint comes on the heels of a suit filed last year involving the July 21, 2018 death of 72-year-old Warren Lindvold, who died of a broken neck.