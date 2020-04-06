2nd person in Wisconsin dies from crash caused by fleeing Minot homicide suspect

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A second person has died in Wisconsin of injuries suffered in a crash caused by a Minot homicide suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Milwaukee.

A 23-year-old man died over the weekend after he was critically injured in a crash Friday that also caused the death of a 20-year-old woman.

On April 3, the U.S. Marshals Service located Donald Lee Cooper Jr. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Marshals pursued Cooper, who they say fled in a vehicle. He then crashed into another car after running a red light.

Wisconsin Police say two people were in the car that Cooper’s vehicle hit.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Cooper fled on foot after the collision, but was apprehended shortly after he took off. He refused medical treatment and was taken into custody.

Cooper faces four felony charges related to a January homicide. On January 12th, Minot Police say 29-year-old Dominick Stephens was fatally shot in northwest Minot. Stephens crashed his car near the Minot State University Dome after being shot, and was transported to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police arrested Marcus Lee later that week. He pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to murder.

Police also arrested Michael Dennis II and charged him with being a murder accomplice, as well as attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and terrorizing. His next court appearance is scheduled for May.

Donald Lee Cooper Jr. faces the same set of charges, but it’s not yet clear when he will be extradited to North Dakota to face them. Authorities say additional charges are expected to be filed in Wisconsin related to Friday’s deadly crash.

A decision on the timing of Cooper’s extradition will be made by prosecutors.

