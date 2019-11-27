2nd prosecutor refuses to charge North Dakota priest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — For the second time in three months, a North Dakota prosecutor has decided against charging a priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The Fargo Roman Catholic Diocese said in a statement Wednesday that the McHenry County States Attorney’s Office announced it will not pursue a case against the Rev. Wenceslaus Katanga. Authorities say a young girl accused Katana of inappropriately touching her in the late 2000s, in Fargo and in Towner.

The Cass County State Attorney’s Office in late August said it would not charge Katanga, citing insufficient evidence.

Katanga currently serves at churches in Ashley, Wishek and Zeeland. Bishop John Folda says Katanga will remain on administrative leave until the Fargo Diocese completes an internal investigation.

A phone number for Katanga could not be located.

