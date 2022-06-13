MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Multi-family construction projects are facing higher costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, leading to a $3.4 million request to the city of Minot to fund the remaining renovations and construction of more than 350 low-to-moderate income housing units.

The Minot City Council allocated nearly $3.4 million through the National Disaster Resilience Program to six housing projects that are currently underway.

The city had granted the full amount that was requested by each project.

When the money was awarded, the city believed that each project would only use a portion of the approved amount.

But now, all six recipients are requiring the full funding amount to complete their projects.

“The intent then was that likely not everyone is going to need the full amount they have been granted and will continue to look for other sources of funding. However, with where we are at in the economy these days, everyone is needing that full grant amount. We didn’t have that full grant amount that we had promised everyone under that allocation because there was the assumption we could, no one we need that full amount,” said Emily Berg/Interim Program Manager, NDR.

To fund the six projects in full as promised, the city will now use funds from other sources in resilience categories that are projected to spend less than expected.

The transfer of funds will need to be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development first.

“The main reason they need to approve it is that we are moving from single-family to multifamily and taking away some of the funding that would be used for city administrative funds,” said Berg.

Funding will also be taken from the Resilient homebuyer program that ends June 22.

Berg said inflation and the current state of the housing market have made it difficult for low to moderate-income families to purchase a home or sustain the cost of living.

She said, “I think a lot of it now is it’s hard to find a house that falls within their price range. And additionally, as part of the program has to show they were affected by the flood, it’s just really hard, so, at this time, that program slowed down so much that we just felt it was better to use to move it to the multi-family.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will decide whether to approve the shift in funds on July 10.

A 30-day public comment period about the shift in funds is currently underway and will be taken into consideration.