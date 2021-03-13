3 Amigos in Williston offering online and delivery services now

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strain on many businesses, others have found ways to adapt for the better.

The 3 Amigos restaurant in Williston, which is known for its Mexican dishes, is now offering online and delivery services.

The owner tells us the idea has been in the works for a few years now but truly came to fruition amidst the Pandemic.

She says they want to offer a safer way for people to enjoy their favorite food without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

The service is available during regular business hours and they serve anywhere within city limits.

“It’s been slow and steady so we’ve been learning through the hiccups and getting better at it every day, but overall I am truly excited. It’s a really cool thing to be able to offer,” Alayna Stiernagle said.

Stiernagle says they’re currently looking for drivers.