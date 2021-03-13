3 Amigos in Williston offering online and delivery services now

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strain on many businesses, others have found ways to adapt for the better.

The 3 Amigos restaurant in Williston, which is known for its Mexican dishes, is now offering online and delivery services.

The owner tells us the idea has been in the works for a few years now but truly came to fruition amidst the Pandemic.

She says they want to offer a safer way for people to enjoy their favorite food without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

The service is available during regular business hours and they serve anywhere within city limits.

“It’s been slow and steady so we’ve been learning through the hiccups and getting better at it every day, but overall I am truly excited. It’s a really cool thing to be able to offer,” Alayna Stiernagle said.

Stiernagle says they’re currently looking for drivers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Powers Lake Boy's Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Stimulus deposit arriving as early as this weekend (AP Video)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hotworx

Charger Danger

Bismarck landfill nears capacity

RW: Women at the Capitol

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Paradise Spas

Hog Trough

Paws and Claws

Open Water

Brew Day

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News