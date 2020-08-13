3 Beans Espresso in Williston using proceeds from sales to show support for local family

Today until Sunday, 3 Beans Espresso is dedicating a portion of its proceeds to the family of 35-year-old Josh Otteson who died Tuesday afternoon.

He leaves behind a wife and 2 daughters.

We spoke with the owner of the shop who says from the time she announced she’d be donating, she’s seen a major increase in sales, which will be a help to those who were closest to Otteson.

“It has been absolutely crazy. There is people coming through who possibly aren’t from Williston that didn’t know him, they’re asking questions, they see our donation buckets and they say who was this, we give them a little back story and they’re still donating.” Owner Karissa Teske said.

Teske says they’ll give the money to the family this coming Monday.

For more information on hours of operation and location: Click Here