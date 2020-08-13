3 Beans Espresso in Williston using proceeds from sales to show support for local family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today until Sunday, 3 Beans Espresso is dedicating a portion of its proceeds to the family of 35-year-old Josh Otteson who died Tuesday afternoon.

He leaves behind a wife and 2 daughters.

We spoke with the owner of the shop who says from the time she announced she’d be donating, she’s seen a major increase in sales, which will be a help to those who were closest to Otteson.

“It has been absolutely crazy. There is people coming through who possibly aren’t from Williston that didn’t know him, they’re asking questions, they see our donation buckets and they say who was this, we give them a little back story and they’re still donating.” Owner Karissa Teske said.

Teske says they’ll give the money to the family this coming Monday.

For more information on hours of operation and location: Click Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss