Severe weather outlook South Dakota

3 common COVID vaccine misconceptions debunked

With the COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, it seems we learn something new as the days go by — which could lead to some misconceptions.

KX News spoke with a project coordinator for the North Dakota Department of Health who says there are three common concerns people have.

The first is, is the vaccine safe given how quickly it was produced?

Kylie Hall says it is, because the vaccine had to go through specific criteria to get FDA approval.

The second is about the ingredients it contains. There are no fetal cells used and was found to be ethically uncontroversial.

The third is the necessity of the vaccine.

“We can’t reach community immunity where enough of us are immune by natural infection without overwhelming healthcare systems, without losing loved ones, our friends, and without having long term impacts of the disease,” said Hall.

Hall says if you have questions, there are tons of credible references like the CDC or Department of Health:

https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/COVID%20Vaccine%20Page/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ_General_Public.pdf

KX News Trending Stories