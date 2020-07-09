3-day fundraising art event to be held in Minot

The 3D Musical Paint Party, a fundraising event collaborated by the Minot Symphony Orchestra and the Taube Museum of Art, will be held July 27-29 after the cancellation of the Great Tomato Festival.

The 3D Musical Paint Party will be a three-day event featuring an online auction, a VIP event with a local artist and a virtual paint by music party in the comfort of your home.

The online auction will open Monday, July 27 at noon and bidding will end Thursday, July 30 at noon. Auction items and bidding instructions can be found on the Taube Museum of Art and Minot Symphony Orchestra Facebook pages as well as www.taubemuseum.org and www.minotsymphony.com.

The VIP event will feature local artist Walter Piehl will be held Tuesday, July 28. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, a limited number of tickets are available and must be purchased in advance.

The event will take place at the Taube Museum of Art from 6 to 8 p.m. Musicians from the Minot Symphony will perform and Piehl will create a live painting, which will also be available for auction.

Tickets can be purchased at https://musicalpaintpartyvip.eventbrite.com and are $100 per person including drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

The virtual paint by music party will be held Wednesday, July 29 with The SubZero Winds streaming live music while attendees create an abstract painting at home. Painting kits are available for $30 or a friend & family pack of four kits can be purchased for $100.

Kits include canvas, paints, brushes and a private event link and must be purchased no later than July 13 at https://musicalpaintparty.eventbrite.com.

