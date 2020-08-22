3 deaths, 262 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 21; active cases statewide are 1,633

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 9,736.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,633 as of August 21.

Of the new positives, 48 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 22 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 6, Stark County had 22 and Ward County had 19.

Three new deaths were reported: A woman in her 60s from Walsh County, A man in his 70s from Rolette County and a man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 135 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 108 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,968 people are considered recovered from the 9,736 positive cases, an increase of 127 people from August 20.

This means there are actually 1,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 21.

Burleigh County has 403 active cases as of August 21, the most in the state and triple the number of active cases in Cass County (135). Morton County has 115 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 20.

Stark County has 189, Ward County has 127 and Williams County has 35 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 21 (127) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (262).

53 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 21, a decrease of 1 from August 20. A total of 499 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,250 cases) and Grand Forks County (980 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 34 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,673 cases) and Morton County (529 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 325 positive cases to date, Stark County has 513, Ward County has 381 and Mountrail County has 159.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 189,038 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 179,302 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,952 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,262 cases) and household contact (1,584 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.