0 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 953

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state remains below 1,000 for the first time in five months.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, the number of currently active COVID-19 cases stands at 953 as of January 31. That’s down 28 cases from January 30.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 18, when 999 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have now declined to less than a tenth of the peak number.

Of the new positives reported for January 26:

5 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Ward County

12 were in Cass County

1 was in Williams County

1 was in Grand Forks County

7 were in Morton County

2 were in Stark County

The health department also reports 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 97,683.

Deaths

In other good news, 0 new deaths were reported. That’s the eighth time this year that there were zero deaths due to COVID.

A total of 1,422 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,176 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 229 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 17 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 95,308 people are considered recovered from the 97,683 positive cases, an increase of 77 people from January 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 31 (77) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (45).

Hospitalizations

47 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 31, down 3 from January 30. A total of 3,782 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.