3 deaths, 468 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,534

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has 468 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 15,151.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,534 as of September 11. That’s up 191 cases from September 10.

Of the new positives, 61 were in Burleigh County and 51 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 24 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 5 Stark County had 51 and Ward County had 63.

3 new deaths were reported: Two men in their 90’s from Cass County, and one woman in her 60s from Williams County. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 167 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 130 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 28 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 12,450 people are considered recovered from the 14,684 positive cases, an increase of 185 people from September 10.

This means there are actually 2,534 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 11.

Burleigh County has 447 active cases as of September 11, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 263 active cases and Cass County has 402. Morton County has 188 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 11.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 11.

Stark County has 236, Ward County has 186 and Williams County has 167 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 11 (185) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (468).

56 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 11, down 8 from September 10. A total of 634 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, two counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 11: Sheridan and Grant.

Cass County (4,131 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,887 cases) account for 40 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 27 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,554 cases) and Morton County (875 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 639 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,045, Ward County has 711 and Mountrail County has 188.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 216,581 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 201,430 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (6,265 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,931 cases) and household contact (2,435 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 27 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.