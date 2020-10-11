3 deaths, 640 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases are 4,426

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 640 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 27,265.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,426 as of October 10. That’s up 257 cases from October 9.

Of the new positives, 134 were in Burleigh County and 38 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (145 new positives) and Grand Forks County (32 new positives) account for 28 percent of the new cases on October 10.

Williams County had 32, Stark County had 5 and Ward County had 92.

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

Man in his 100s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 339 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 230 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 56 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 53 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 22,500 people are considered recovered from the 27,265 positive cases, an increase of 377 people from October 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 10 (377) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (640).

Of the 4,426 active cases in North Dakota as of October 10, Burleigh County has 732 cases. Cass County has 851 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 294. Morton County has 262 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 10.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 10.

Stark County has 250, Ward County has 329 and Williams County has 287 active cases.

As of October 10, Slope County is the only county in the state with no active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

144 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 10, an increase of 4 from October 9. A total of 1,076 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Other Data

A total of 259,036 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 231,771 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 10 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.