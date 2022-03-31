Teresa Chaulk, Dr. Richard Faidley and Dr. Charles Fischer have been named as the three finalists in the running for superintendent of Williston Basin School District #7.

Chaulk has 30 years of experience in education and currently serves as superintendent of Lincoln County School District in Wyoming, according to a press release. Her professional experience includes teaching, administration at the building level and administration at the district level including HR, curriculum director, special education director, business manager, and superintendent.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and K-12 special education from Black Hills State University and a master’s degree in accounting and finance from DeVry University Keller Institute.

Dr. Faidley has 32 years of experience in education and currently serves as superintendent of Wilson School District in Pennsylvania. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of roles, including teaching, school administration and district administration including superintendent, associate superintendent and executive director of student services.

He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arizona.

Dr. Fischer has 38 years of experience in education and most recently served as executive director of alternative education for the Riverside County Office of Education in California, where he retired in January 2022.

He has a doctorate degree in educational leadership, a master’s degree in history and a bachelor’s degree in history-social science.

The school board will interview finalists a second time on April 6 during a special meeting and intend to vote on its selection later that day.

In October 2021, former Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake was placed on administrative leave following accusations of discrepancies in funds used to support the creation of District 7.

Dr. Thake submitted his resignation on Nov. 12, 2021. The board accepted his resignation three days later. Lori Olson, the assistant superintendent, has been overseeing the school district in the meantime.