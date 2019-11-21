3 New Businesses Coming to Williston

A fast-growing Williston is demanding more businesses, and that’s just what it’s getting.

A meeting last week announced the arrival of three new businesses:

The Hub Bicycle and Sport Shop, offering bicycle sales and repairs as well as other sporting gear. Slaters, which is a live band venue and bar, and Cold Stone Creamery, a national ice cream franchise offering ice cream cakes and more. The city of Williston Economic Development Office has helped with over 70 different businesses creating a better quality of life for the community.

“’19 was a good year. I think ’20 is going to be very good for some small business development in this area. I think we’re going to see…we’re going to continue to see some announcements in the restaurant and retail sector that really will help improve the quality of life for this community,” said Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston Economic Development Office.

Wenko said these shops could be open as early as this spring.