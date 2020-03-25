3 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; state total is now 39

Coronavirus
The North Dakota Department of Health this morning has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The newest cases involve a man in his 50s in Foster County, a man in his 60s in Ramsey County and a man in his 30s in Morton County.

There has also been another hospitalization due to COVID-19, the eighth in the state.

The health department has been releasing coronavirus numbers and statistics twice a day now, the first around 9:00 or 10:00 in the morning and the second around 4:00 in the afternoon near the start of Gov. Burgum’s daily briefing on COVID-19.

To date, the state has conducted 1,773 tests for COVID-19 in individuals, of which 1,734 have been negative and 39 have been positive.

So far, most COVID-19 cases are in Burleigh county, with 18. Morton County follows with 8, Cass and Ward counties with 3 each, Pierce and Ramsey counties with 2 each and Dunn, Foster and Walsh with 1 each.

