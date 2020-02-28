3 Nigerians indicted for defrauding Dickinson company of $348,000

A federal grand jury has indicted three Nigerian nationals on multiple charges of defrauding a Dickinson company of $348,000.

The actions were announced by North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley today in Bismarck.

Kolawole Bamidele Akande, also known as Patric Elis Ferguson; Olawale Sule, also known as Brand King Mohamed; and Babatope Joseph Aderinoye, also known as Wilson Tidwell, are each facing six charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit bank fraud
  • Conspiracy to commit wire fraud
  • Conspiracy to commit mail fraud
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering
  • Mail fraud
  • Money laundering

The indictment alleges the defendants, through a “computer intrusion scheme,” fraudulently obtained checks from the Dickinson company through the mail and deposited the checks in fraudulently obtained accounts in Texas financial institutions.

Once the funds from the checks were available for withdrawal and transfer, the defendants allegedly withdrew and transferred the funds in an effort to, “conceal and disguise their nature, location, source, and ownership,” according to the indictment.

“While the alleged financial scheme in this case is complex,” said Wrigley, “our investigative team has pieced this string of fraudulent acts together and we look forward to presenting our evidence in court.”

Olawale Sule arraignment was held in Bismarck earlier today.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Post Office, Homeland Security and the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District and Eastern District of Texas.

