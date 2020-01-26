3 North Dakota counties to try digital land posting project

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Landowners in three North Dakota counties will soon be able to use a mobile app or go online to electronically post land that’s open for hunting, as part of a pilot project.

Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties were named as project participants by the Legislature’s interim Natural Resources Committee, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Landowners will have until July 15 to electronically post land, which is voluntary, and hunters can then use an app or go online to find out what land is posted.

The project is part of an interim study related to the “trespass bill” that was defeated in the 2019 Legislature. The bill sought to ease hunter access on private land but stirred debate over private property rights and the state’s hunting heritage.

No penalties exist for trespassing on electronically posted land. North Dakota landowners must physically post signs to close access to their property.

Sen. Robert Erbele, a Lehr Republican who chairs the committee, said the code and penalties for electronic and physical posting need to be made consistent to avoid confusion. Future legislation would look at continuing the study to include more counties, potentially making the project statewide by 2023.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 1-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 1-25-20"

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Donations"

TMAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMAR"

DOCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOCR"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Prison Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Hiring"

Brianna Diede

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brianna Diede"

Cookies 4 You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cookies 4 You"

Muus Lumber & Hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Muus Lumber & Hardware"

Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Animal Shelter"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge