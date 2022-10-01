MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A YMCA held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament today, but this wasn’t your normal basketball.

Last year Prairie Grit decided to provide more than just scrimmages for their adaptive athletes.

So they started a 3-on-3 basketball tournament open to the public to bring a competitive environment to the YMCA in Minot.

“Everyone has an absolute blast out there playing so we hope to continue it every year to allow our adaptive athletes to have competition in an inclusive environment with all of their friends and family too,” said Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports Executive Director, Krystal Butgereit.

This tournament is for all kinds of athletes both able bodied and adaptive.

This being the second year of this tournament it has reached many people who want to participate, from the Minot State golf team, to first time competitors.

“I used to play basketball in the past, not for long, like two or three years. I’d say I enjoy this more than regular basketball actually, it’s really fun,” said Adaptive Basketball Player, Martin Heberlie.

The 3-v-3 basketball tournament was also open to all ages as well, participating in two different age divisions.

Four youth teams and five adult teams battled it out to take home the championship, but for these athletes it wasn’t all about winning.

“I’m glad that I have the opportunity to do this and be here with my family and friends and that I’m moving in the right direction and I’m glad that I am able to play basketball with all these great amazing people today,” added Heberlie.

Prairie Grit looks forward to growing adaptive sports throughout North Dakota.

For more information on Prairie Grit and their upcoming events, visit their website.