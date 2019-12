Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

School officials say three students were hurt when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota. The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

We will update as we learn more.