PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KXNET) — A Harvey woman is dead after a 3-vehicle collision, east of Pickardville.

According to the Highway Patrol, a crash involving a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, a Chevy Impala, and a Ford F250 towing a trailer occurred just before 4 p.m.

Highway Patrol says it happened when the driver of the Impala drifted across the center line and the driver of the pickup moved to the right to avoid colliding with the car.

But the bus, which was behind the pickup, struck the Impala head-on. The bus then turned onto its right side and came to rest in an intersection.

At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.

According to Highway Patrol and the Turtle Lake-Mercer Public School Facebook page, it was due to the bus driver’s actions that things didn’t turn out worse.

It was the 47-year-old female bus driver, from Mercer who got the children out of the bus. They were all standing, along the road when first responders arrived.

The bus driver and the children all had minor injuries. But, were taken to a Turtle Lake hospital for evaluation.

The 35-year-old driver of the Impala was a woman from Harvey, who was declared dead at the scene.

The Facebook post read this:

“Dear Turtle Lake – Mercer school families,

This afternoon one of our extra-curricular buses was involved in a multi-vehicle accident. Our bus driver was able to apply defensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. None of our students nor driver received any serious injuries, but some were transported for medical care. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely, Mrs. Schlafmann”