3-Vehicle crash stalls I-94 between Bismarck and Mandan

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m.– Four people were involved in the crash, that we now know resulted in minor or non-life-threatening injuries for all involved.

We also have more details about the crash — Around 4 p.m. an 18-year-old Mandan man was driving a Dodge Pickup, headed east on the I-94 Grant Marsh Bridge. The 1979 truck stalled and came to a stop on the bridge deck.

A 20-year-old Mandan woman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, also headed toward Bismarck on the bridge. She slowed down behind the Dodge to change lanes and drive around it.

Shortly after, a 22-year-old Newport, Washington man in a 2009 Ford F-150 drove up behind the Impala and rear-ended it, causing the Impala to also rear-end the Dodge truck.

The vehicles came to rest blocking the roadway.

The vehicle occupants, including three drivers and a 22-year-old passenger, were transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

One of four people involved were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Traffic was blocked and rerouted to Bismarck Expressway for about an hour.

The eastbound roadway has been cleared as of 5:15 p.m. and is now open.

