MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Three new candidates are vying for two open spots on the Minot Public School Board.

The three candidates are Sabrina Herrmann, Andrew Dittus and Mitch Kraft.

The two vacancies are coming from Laura Mihalick and Miranda Schuler, who have decided not to seek re-election.

Superintendent of Minot Public Schools Mark Vollmer says the most important thing in a candidate is their dedication to the community.

“It’s a great example of public service. It’s a great example when our kids see our board members at community events, at school events, because it helps shape the minds of our young folks to know that giving back to the community is really an important thing,” said Vollmer.

The two incoming board members will be elected for a four-year term, which starts July 1.

The Minot School Board Candidates Forum was canceled Monday due to the unavailability of all the candidates, and it has not yet been rescheduled.