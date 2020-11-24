3-year-old Williston boy celebrates birthday by giving to local animal shelter

When a boy from Williston blew out the candles for his birthday all he wished for was to give back to his local animal shelter.

Liam Beyer turned three on Nov. 9, and instead of asking for toys from his party guests, he asked for pet item donations.

Liam’s mom, Jessica, says his fascination and love for animals didn’t surprise her when he asked for these donations.

“They were really proud of him. They were really kind of surprised that a 3-year-old would do something like this. I know he doesn’t completely understand it right now, but you’re never too young to help out somebody else,” Jessica said.

Shortly after the party they delivered a few dozen items and Liam was able to play with the animals.