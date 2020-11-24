3-year-old Williston boy celebrates birthday by giving to local animal shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When a boy from Williston blew out the candles for his birthday all he wished for was to give back to his local animal shelter.

Liam Beyer turned three on Nov. 9, and instead of asking for toys from his party guests, he asked for pet item donations.

Liam’s mom, Jessica, says his fascination and love for animals didn’t surprise her when he asked for these donations.

“They were really proud of him. They were really kind of surprised that a 3-year-old would do something like this. I know he doesn’t completely understand it right now, but you’re never too young to help out somebody else,” Jessica said.

Shortly after the party they delivered a few dozen items and Liam was able to play with the animals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss