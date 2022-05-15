Earlier this month, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter held an initiative to get all of its animals forever homes, within about two weeks.

The Empty the Shelter event was successful – adopting out 22 dogs and 11 cats!



The event brought down adoption fees to only $25 compared to about $75 or $200 depending on the animal.



The empty kennels seen at SVAS are an exciting sight to see and are a big help moving forward.

“It is an increase from, say, this week of last year or maybe even last month around this time time period a month ago. So it is more than average,” SVAS Community Relations Coordinator Siri Aponte said.

Aponte says this made room for much-needed intakes of young kittens, puppies, and a dog that recently just gave birth.