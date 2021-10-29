3,000 North Dakota households have applied for heating assistance — here’s how you can, too

Heating your home this winter is likely to cost you more than in the past. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is making the prediction based on rising oil prices.

But there is help if you are struggling with paying heating costs.

The state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will pay a portion of eligible household heating and energy costs.

So far about 3,000 households have applied for heating assistance and as we prepare for colder temperatures, the Department of Human Services is expecting that number to rise.

Last year, more than 12,000 eligible families received up to $900 each.

Director of Economic Assistance Division at the Department of Human Services, Michelle Gee encouraged

households to apply.

“I will just encourage anybody who requires assistance to apply for this program, it’s a very beneficial program, an important program especially in North Dakota with our colder weather and predicted cost,” said Gee.

Those who need assistance can apply online or in person at any local human services office.

You can click here if you are unsure about your eligibility.