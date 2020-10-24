Coronavirus
30,000 rapid COVID-19 tests have arrived in North Dakota

A new COVID-19 testing tool that’s been called a “game changer” by Gov. Doug Burgum is now in the hands of long-term care facilities.

At Friday’s meeting of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force, we learned that 30,000 of those new rapid tests have arrived in North Dakota.

The tests take only 15 minutes to show results.

Cody Schulz, the Morton County Commission Chair, says most of these tests will be used by long term care centers.

They’ll also be used by schools, daycare centers, and even jails.

Schultz says for select people, a days-long waiting game will shrink to minutes.

“Specifically for symptomatic folks, that we can get that result much, much faster rather than waiting for the lab PCR turnaround, so looking at more of supplementing what we’re currently doing, rather than replacing,” Schulz said.

The federal government plans to send 100 million of those rapid test out across the country.

North Dakota Resources

