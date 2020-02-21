$307K grant awarded to Tri-Valley Opportunity Council

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) awarded $307,062 to the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council in North Dakota through the Senior Corps Senior Companion Program grant competition.

Senior Corps is a network of national service programs for Americans 55 years and older, made up of three primary programs that each take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Senior Corps volunteers provide companionship and assistance with daily tasks such as shopping or paying bills and give respite to family caregivers. As a result, seniors are able to maintain their independence longer, allowing them to age in place and their caregivers are able to take time to recharge or perform errands.

There are 48 volunteers in North Dakota’s Tri-Valley Opportunity Council which services the eastern part of the state.

