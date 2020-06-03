30th annual free fishing weekend coming up

It’s that time of year again, the 30th annual free fishing weekend kicks off this Saturday and goes until Sunday.

Residents of North Dakota will be allowed to fish in any body of water in the state without the worries of having a valid fishing license, giving North Dakotans a chance to test the waters before diving in.

“You know, in the long term, I assume it’s probably a good recruiting tool. Give somebody an opportunity to go out fish. Not just fish, but they can harvest beyond the legal limits no different than somebody with a license. Maybe in the long term, they get hooked on fishing,” shared Greg Power, the Fisheries Division Chief for the Department of Game and Fish.

The free fishing weekend has been such a huge hit, Power says they established a weekend in the winter for free ice fishing.

