30th Bismarck Turkey Trot

by: Lane Henkins

Thanksgiving traditions vary from family to family. And while some might wake up to breakfast, which may include mimosas, others grab their running shoes.

Today marked the 30th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the Cystic Fibrosis Association.
While a lot of participants wore regular running gear, others took it to another level.

“You have to have the festive wear. Its the Turkey Trot! You have to have the turkey.”

The costumes were a fun addition for the racers, as well as their furry companions.

Prizes will even be awarded to those with the best costume as well as most spirited…which could go to several participants.

“I tell ya this is the Carlson-Hagan family we got, ages number 1 right here, all the way to age 84. We’re from Bismarck, Velva, Fargo and Grandma says shes making it without the wheelchair! Happy Thanksgiving!”

All the money raised from the Turkey Trot stays in the Bismarck/Mandan area to help those with Cystic Fibrosis.

