WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Back on October 21, the Williston Fire Department and other agencies hosted the “Sound the Alarm” event in Williston, and they installed 31 smoke detectors.

According to a news release, the event is part of a program with the American Red Cross, which offers free residential smoke detectors to those in need in the community.

Volunteers canvased neighborhoods to offer free smoke detectors. There were five pre-scheduled installations. Of the 31 smoke detectors installed, a total of 110 residents benefited from this event.

The Williston Fire Department will have a supply of smoke detectors to hand out to the public upon request, and community members can request smoke detectors by visiting the WFD website.

Having working smoke detectors reduces the risk of injury or death from fires, and in more than 54% of residential fires, a smoke detector was the first indication of fire.

Occupants in a home are twice as likely to be injured from fire when there is not a working smoke detector.

Smoke detectors should be tested monthly and batteries replaced annually.

They have a shelf-life of 10 years, and therefore, should be replaced if it’s older than 10 years.