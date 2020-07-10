31:8 Project hosting 2 fundraisers this month

The 31:8 Project is a non-profit in Bismarck that helps educate the community on the fight against human trafficking. Part of that work is creating fundraisers to provide resources for the people they help.

31:8 Project has two fundraisers coming up this month. One is the golf tournament on July 17 that KX News sponsors. The other is the kayaking fundraiser taking place on July 25. They also partner with the Watford City task force for its Bravery Backpacks, which provides essentials for children in vulnerable situations.

“So, we’re doing this on behalf of others. It’s nothing about personal gain. It’s everything about being able to be a voice for someone who can not speak up for themselves,” said Shayla Elm, communications and marketing coordinator at 31:8 Project.

There’s still time to register for the fundraisers. You can find more information by clicking here.