31st Annual Great Tomato Festival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The terrific tomato get together is happening now in the Magic City.

It’s the 31st year that this event has been put on and it’s better then ever.

They have everything from live music, a silent and live auction, to, of course, those ripe and red tomatoes.

We spoke with the founder of the event and she says 31 years ago, she never thought that it would turn into an event of this magnitude.

She shared with us what she looks forward to the most, year after year.

“We love to just get out in the community, you know talk with people, they see us coming, they know where we’re coming from. They’re on board, and that’s the most gratifying part of it for me.

Tickets are 35 dollars at the door and all of the proceeds will go into helping 3 non-profits in Minot including the public library, the Taube Museum, and the symphony.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"

Tree Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Removal"

I-94 Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Enforcement"

Census Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Canvassing"

Anderson Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anderson Twins"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

Century Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Invite"

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hail Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hail Damage"

Spraying Mosquito

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spraying Mosquito"
More Video

Don't Miss