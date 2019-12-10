31st Ave SE reconstruction project set to begin spring 2020

A reconstruction project in Minot is anticipated to begin in spring 2020, bringing a roundabout to the city.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Minot City Council approved a bid for the 31st Ave SE reconstruction project from Wagner Construction of nearly $8.5 million.

The project will reconstruct 31st Ave SE from Broadway to 13th Street SE with a new concrete roadway, new street lighting, curb and gutter and utilities, as well as new storm sewer, they said.

The shared-use path alongside the road will be moved to the north side and sidewalks added to the south side of the road.

The City of Minot’s share of the construction cost is approximately $2.7 million, with the remainder funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

