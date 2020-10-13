32 ICU beds, 241 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s hospitals have 273 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,812 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day around 3:00 p.m., the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals as of October 12 have 32 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 241 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 2 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 3 ICU beds and 16 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 2 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 3 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the full bed availability report for October 12:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Ashley – Ashley Medical Center04
Belcourt – Quentin Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility018
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center00
Bismarck – Sanford Health12
Bottineau – St. Andrew’s Medical Center00
Bowman – Southwest Healthcare Services09
Cando – Towner County Medical Center03
Carrington – Carrington Health Center03
Cavalier – Pembina County Memorial Hospital07
Cooperstown – Cooperstown Medical Center03
Crosby – St. Luke’s Hospital05
Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center020
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center02
Elgin – Jacobson Memorial Hospital03
Fargo – Essentia Health1115
Fargo – Sanford Health67
Fargo – VA Hospital32
Ft. Yates – Standing Rock Indian Health Services012
Garrison – Garrison Memorial Hospital09
Grafton – Unity Medical Center02
Grand Forks – Altru Health System422
Harvey – St. Aloisius Medical Center01
Hazen – Sakakawea Medical Center02
Hettinger – West River Regional Medical Center00
Hillsboro – Sanford Medical Center00
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center38
Kenmare – Trinity Kenmare Community Hospital02
Langdon – Cavalier County Memorial Hospital03
Linton – Linton Hospital02
Lisbon – Lisbon area Health Services06
Mayville – Sanford Medical Center (Union)03
McVille – Nelson County Hospital06
Minot – Trinity Health316
Northwood – Northwood Deaconess Health Center03
Oakes – Oakes Community Hospital00
Park River – First Care Health Center00
Rolla – Presentation Medical Center02
Rugby – Heart of America Medical Center08
Stanley – Mountrail County Medical Center05
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center13
Turtle Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Turtle Lake06
Valley City – Mercy Hospital011
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems01
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center03
Wishek – Wishek Community Hospital00
TOTALS:32241
C: N.D. Department of Health. Data is reported each day at 3:00 PM.
NOTE: Many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed count will always be zero.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr Kx News 6:20am Forecast 10-13-20

Robert One Minute 1-13

NDC OCT 13

Somerset Cases

Minot Murals

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Flasher Volleyball

Century Girl's Swimming

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Dan Huntley Interview

AFW: Surrey Volleyball

AFW: Stats Kids

ATW: Beulah Mic'd Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/12

Teachers Concerns

Hospital Beds

Hall of Fame

Hostfest at Home

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss