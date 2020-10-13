32 ICU beds, 241 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 13

North Dakota’s hospitals have 273 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,812 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day around 3:00 p.m., the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals as of October 12 have 32 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 241 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 2 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 3 ICU beds and 16 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 2 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 3 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the full bed availability report for October 12: