MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 33rd annual Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration is being held from April 21 to 22 at the Minot State Dome.

The Grand Entry and parade of dancers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the doors open at 10 a.m. and the Grand Entries are at 1 and 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Vendors will be onsite selling goods.