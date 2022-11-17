Bismarck, ND- A popular Thanksgiving tradition in Bismarck will be underway again.

On Thursday, organizers were handing out race packets to runners and walkers who are signed up for the 33rd annual Turkey Trot.

The money raised benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Assocation of North Dakota.

The group uses the money to help families who have a loved one living with the disease pay for medication, equipment, lung transplants and college scholarships.

“I always say if the weather is great the week before, registrations go way up. However, we got a lot of registrations during the blizzard. And I don’t know if it was people sitting at home who had time to do it. But, it didn’t seem to slow anyone down,” Pam Thompson, the development director with the CFA said.

The race takes off just after 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving along Arbor Avenue off Washington Street in Bismarck.

The registration is all online, and people can continue to sign up, even on race day.