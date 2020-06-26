35th Annual Minot Arts in the Park has something for everyone

The show will go on for the 35th annual Minot Arts in the Park.

After a delay due to COVID-19, the month-long series of concerts and other activities will begin July 2 and run through August 6.

Events are held three times a week in Oak Park, are free to the public and always family-friendly.

Minot Area Council of the Arts puts on the show and the executive director says this year, there will be something for everyone.

“We have everything from accordions to punk rock to a drum circle event and Mouse River Players doing a performance so it’s a wide variety of things,” MACA Executive Director Justin Anderson said.

To view the full Arts in the Park schedule, click here.