365 Days Later, RJR Reflects on the Mandan Quadruple Homicide

On this day a year ago at 7:30 a.m., a dreaded 911 call was made to report the deaths of four beloved North Dakotans at a rental company in southeast Mandan.

Families and the staff at RJR Maintenance and Management say they are continuing to mourn 365 days later.

We want to take the time tonight to remember the victims of this horrific tragedy: William and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler.

In a statement sent to KX News, RJR said, “We have learned just how precious life is, and how unpredictable it can be, but also, just how much we need to appreciate every aspect of life.”

Robert Fakler was one of the owner’s at RJR. His wife, Jackie Fakler, says this year has proven to be “trying and difficult”.

She and the rest of the RJR staff are exercising a day of silence in remembrance.

But here’s a little snippet of how Jackie described her husband Robert, “He was my husband, my kiss in the morning to wake me up, the best father to his kids, a great son to his mom, and his grandchildren will be missing their papa.”

She continued, sharing pieces a little bit about Adam, Lois and Bill, “Adam was quiet, loyal; an all-around family man. He loved camping nature and spending time with his children… “Lois brought joy into work every morning, greeting everyone with ‘You are my sunshine’.”

As a thank you for support from the community, and in honor of the four fallen, the company has decided to give away two scholarships to local students.

The man accused of the four murders, Chad Isaak of Washburn, is expected in court in May, where judges will decide whether or not to relocate the trial from the Morton County Courthouse.

Isaak’s lawyers are also asking for several pieces of evidence in the case to be thrown out.

He is scheduled to face a jury trial at the end of November.