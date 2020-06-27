37 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 26; total statewide is 3,458

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 26, bringing the statewide total to 3,458.

No new deaths were reported for June 26.

A total of 78 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 68 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,119 people are considered recovered from the 3,458 positive cases, an increase of 29 people from June 25.

This means there are actually 261 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 26. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 90 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 26 (29) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (37).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 26, no change from June 25. A total of 225 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,193 cases) and Grand Forks County (379 cases) account for 75 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 64 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 234.

Morton County is fourth with 74 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 71 cases.

Stutsman County has 63 cases, Ward County has 59 cases and Mountrail County has 44 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 102,519 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 99,061 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (1,260 cases), community spread (1,269 cases) and household contact (679 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.