37-year-old man from Pennsylvania dies in crash in Williams County

A 37-year-old man has died in a crash in Williams County on Thursday after rear-ending a Kenworth semi pulling a tanker trailer, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 37-year-old was driving a 1996 Mazda pickup behind the Kenworth semi on Hwy 2, who slowed down to make a left-hand turn. The Mazda struck the rear of the Kenworth semi’s tanker trailer.

The Mazda rolled onto its passenger side and slid onto the south shoulder of the highway. The driver of the Mazda sustained serious injuries during the crash and was transported by ambulance to the Tioga Medical Center.

The driver was later flown to Trinity Northwest Region where he died on Friday.

The driver of the Kenworth semi was not injured.

